MGO One Seven LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 27,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $99.91 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $120.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day moving average of $96.37.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

