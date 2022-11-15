MGO One Seven LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $366,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,193 shares of company stock valued at $26,802,462 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

NYSE SCHW opened at $76.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average of $69.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.75%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

