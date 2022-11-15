MGO One Seven LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Southern by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 313,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 186,648 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.27 and its 200-day moving average is $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SO. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

