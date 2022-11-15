MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 78 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 41.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 23.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 25.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $179.77 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $183.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.00.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

