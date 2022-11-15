MGO One Seven LLC Sells 315 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,089,000. Finally, Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,731,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $339.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.75.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

