MGO One Seven LLC Sells 974 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $225.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

