MGP Ingredients, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

MGP Ingredients has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. MGP Ingredients has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $111.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.33. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $117.01.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 438 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.35, for a total value of $47,457.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,903.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.35, for a total transaction of $47,457.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,903.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $200,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,655 shares of company stock valued at $723,794 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 26.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGPI. StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MGP Ingredients from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.83.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

