Michele Buck Sells 14,250 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00.

Hershey Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.31. 1,249,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,209. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $175.08 and a twelve month high of $241.45.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

