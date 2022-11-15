Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Short Interest Update

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 477,300 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 574,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLSS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 599.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 134,073 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MLSS stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.60. 117,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,737. The company has a market cap of $41.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.34. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Milestone Scientific ( NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.43% and a negative net margin of 79.28%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Milestone Scientific will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

