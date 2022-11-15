Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Shares of Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 218717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Mission Ready Solutions Stock Down 15.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16.

Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.94 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mission Ready Solutions Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mission Ready Solutions

Mission Ready Solutions Company Profile

In related news, Director Francisco Martinez sold 340,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$41,684.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,520.

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. the company operates through two segments Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services. It offers protective services gears.

