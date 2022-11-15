MOBLAND Price Tops $0.0090 (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. MOBLAND has a total market capitalization of $104.94 million and approximately $75,957.42 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MOBLAND token can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.36 or 0.00584558 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,175.35 or 0.30448671 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MOBLAND was first traded on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

