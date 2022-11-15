Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Short Interest Down 15.5% in October

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the October 15th total of 392,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.80. 549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,403. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.35. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $94.26.

Institutional Trading of Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 27.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,110,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,473,000 after purchasing an additional 65,311 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 142.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 26,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.0% during the third quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 267,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

