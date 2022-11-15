Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Short Interest Down 15.5% in October

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the October 15th total of 392,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MCRI traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.80. 549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,403. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.35. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $94.26.
Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.
