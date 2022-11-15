monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Citigroup

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on monday.com in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $102.10 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $419.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in monday.com during the third quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in monday.com during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

