Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $30,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.55. The stock had a trading volume of 52,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,204,068. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.76. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mondelez International Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

