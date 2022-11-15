Morgan Stanley Cuts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $120.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.24.

GOOGL opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 11 Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,052.7% in the 3rd quarter. 11 Capital Partners LP now owns 177,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,930,000 after purchasing an additional 161,645 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2,151.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,886.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,847.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,152,000 after buying an additional 70,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2,463.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 125,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,997,000 after buying an additional 120,534 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

