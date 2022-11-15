Morgan Stanley Raises Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Price Target to $6.00

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

ROVR has been the subject of several other reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.22.

ROVR stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 585,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,470. The firm has a market cap of $904.77 million, a PE ratio of 123.75 and a beta of 1.36. Rover Group has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30.

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $124,056.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,254,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,376,685.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $124,056.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,254,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,376,685.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $80,103.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,052,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,571.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 53,475 shares of company stock valued at $219,782. Company insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

