MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 93,260 shares.The stock last traded at $3.82 and had previously closed at $3.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.80) to €28.00 ($28.87) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12.

Institutional Trading of MorphoSys

MorphoSys Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.