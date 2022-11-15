Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Shares Down 3.8%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.34 and last traded at $51.08. 72,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,086,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mosaic from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 47.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 103.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 19.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 22,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.