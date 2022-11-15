MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

MSA Safety Price Performance

MSA stock opened at $137.53 on Friday. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $108.75 and a 1 year high of $156.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 81.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.97 and its 200-day moving average is $122.78.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 49.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in MSA Safety by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MSA Safety by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Stories

