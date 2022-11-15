MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Shares Down 4%

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) shares dropped 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 108,983 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 43,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39.

About MTN Group

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mobile telecommunications industry. The company provides data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, wholesale, and interconnect and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices. It also offers network as a service, which include subsea cables providing international connectivity services; terrestrial and metro fiber networks; data centers and cable landing stations; and FTTx, towers, and radio access networks.

