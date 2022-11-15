Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) EVP Eric M. Hambly Sells 37,000 Shares

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $1,864,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,381.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded down $1.73 on Monday, hitting $49.00. 1,477,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,044. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.47.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 37.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

