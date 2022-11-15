Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) EVP Eric M. Hambly Sells 37,000 Shares

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $1,864,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,381.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Murphy Oil Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded down $1.73 on Monday, hitting $49.00. 1,477,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,044. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.47.
Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 37.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.
Murphy Oil Company Profile
Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.