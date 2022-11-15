Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,430 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Southern by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 313,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 186,648 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

