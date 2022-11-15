Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ICF International by 201.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 87,273 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in ICF International by 10.9% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 385,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,333,000 after acquiring an additional 37,903 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 25.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 110,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ICF International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity

ICF International Price Performance

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $526,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $264,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $526,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,160 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICFI opened at $104.30 on Tuesday. ICF International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $121.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.48 and a 200 day moving average of $102.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.77%.

ICF International Profile

(Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.