Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $11.60 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,970,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,374,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ GILD opened at $82.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $84.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.