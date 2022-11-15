Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $11.95 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ally Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 40.6% during the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,629,451 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $200,864,000 after buying an additional 723,839 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.2% during the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 304,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after buying an additional 46,787 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.9% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 102,680 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $97.42 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

