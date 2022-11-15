Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $9.17 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.