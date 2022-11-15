Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $12,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cigna from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.17.

Shares of CI opened at $306.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.18 and its 200 day moving average is $279.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $331.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

