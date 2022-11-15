Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,619 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of UMB Financial worth $9,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 81.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,449 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 143.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after acquiring an additional 86,040 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 14.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 539,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,519,000 after acquiring an additional 70,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in UMB Financial by 14.2% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 470,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,678,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $1,706,760.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,938,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,943,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $1,706,760.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,938,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,943,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $117,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,662. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

UMB Financial stock opened at $83.74 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $77.48 and a one year high of $112.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on UMBF. StockNews.com began coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

