Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,975 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $145.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.97 billion, a PE ratio of 119.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.84 and its 200 day moving average is $137.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

