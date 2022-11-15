Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,906 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of American Financial Group worth $11,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in American Financial Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 61.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 41.3% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 135,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 39,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $139.15 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.52.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

