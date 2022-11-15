Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Purchased by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,909 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Myovant Sciences worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 81,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Stock Performance

NYSE MYOV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,795. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $26.84.

Insider Activity

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Uneek Mehra sold 9,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $174,322.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,111.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Uneek Mehra sold 9,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $174,322.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,111.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lauren Merendino sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $42,915.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,959.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,296 shares of company stock valued at $422,525. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

