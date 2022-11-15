National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Downgraded by Barrington Research to “Market Perform”

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Benchmark downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $4,065,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,932,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 263,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 254,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 22,720 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 85,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

