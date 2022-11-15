National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National CineMedia in a research note on Sunday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Benchmark downgraded National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $0.59 on Friday. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $48.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $4,065,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,932,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in National CineMedia by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 263,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in National CineMedia by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in National CineMedia by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 254,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 22,720 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in National CineMedia by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 85,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in National CineMedia by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

