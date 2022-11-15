Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Hits New 52-Week High at $11,400.00

Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as £114 ($133.96) and last traded at £114 ($133.96), with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at £114 ($133.96).

Nationwide Building Society Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,815.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,089.18.

Nationwide Building Society Company Profile



Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.

Featured Stories

