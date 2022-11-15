NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $1.98 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and approximately $101.37 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00011715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 826,989,764 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 826,989,764 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.95961256 USD and is up 7.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 197 active market(s) with $139,514,040.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

