Needham & Company LLC Trims Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Target Price to $10.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $106.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.36. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $17.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 580,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 29,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. 53.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

