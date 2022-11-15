Needham & Company LLC Trims Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Target Price to $10.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.24% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $106.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.36. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $17.52.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.
