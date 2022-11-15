Nervos Network (CKB) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.39 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $86.28 million and $1.39 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,778.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.41 or 0.00348120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022163 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00121638 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.08 or 0.00763401 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.46 or 0.00616623 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00233031 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.