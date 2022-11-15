New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading 11.8% Higher

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.73 and last traded at $28.73. 34,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,747,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 576.1% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,464,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,234 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 438,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 316.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,114,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 1,606,600 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,255,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 495,800 shares during the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

