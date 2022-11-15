New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the October 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of New Vista Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVSAW. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 116.2% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 555,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298,765 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

New Vista Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVSAW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,694. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08. New Vista Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.99.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.