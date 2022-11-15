Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,848 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises about 1.2% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699,677 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after buying an additional 1,781,294 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,681,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,639,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,921,000 after buying an additional 1,239,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.72.

Insider Activity

Newmont Trading Down 2.4 %

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.19. 298,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,696,000. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.25. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

