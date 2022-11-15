Newport Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Newport Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,837,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,777 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 1.0% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $287,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941,674 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,376 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,780 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,244 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 947.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,785 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

JCI stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,183. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.