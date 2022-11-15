Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 119000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Nexus Gold Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$3.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.
Nexus Gold Company Profile
Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.
