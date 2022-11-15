Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the October 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicholas Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 612,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,414,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,499,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Nicholas Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nicholas Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $554,000. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered Nicholas Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Nicholas Financial Price Performance

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

NICK stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.40. 4,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.28 million, a PE ratio of -91.42 and a beta of 0.63. Nicholas Financial has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38.

(Get Rating)

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.