Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 24,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 113,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
Nighthawk Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.41.
Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Nighthawk Gold Company Profile
Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.
