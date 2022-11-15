Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 24,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 113,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Nighthawk Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.41.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

In related news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$28,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,785,142 shares in the company, valued at C$4,699,839.76. Insiders have purchased a total of 561,000 shares of company stock valued at $180,410 in the last ninety days.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

