NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the footwear maker on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

NIKE has increased its dividend by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. NIKE has a dividend payout ratio of 41.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NIKE to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.65. The company had a trading volume of 562,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,335,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $177.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC reduced their price target on NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,028,869,000 after purchasing an additional 189,454 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 169.9% during the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 296,894 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,950,000 after purchasing an additional 186,894 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 76.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 74,257 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 661,677 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $89,038,000 after purchasing an additional 47,969 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

