NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,391 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 16,824 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Stock Down 1.6 %

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $177.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $163.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.