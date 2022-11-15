NIO (NIO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NIO (NYSE: NIO):
- 11/14/2022 – NIO was downgraded by analysts at China Renaissance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.30 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.30.
- 11/11/2022 – NIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2022 – NIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2022 – NIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $25.00 to $15.00.
- 11/8/2022 – NIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2022 – NIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/6/2022 – NIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
NIO Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NIO stock opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.74. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43.
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
