Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

NOMD stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.73. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,225 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,523,000 after acquiring an additional 299,689 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 194.1% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 7,322,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832,306 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,057,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,201,000 after acquiring an additional 141,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,642,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,120,000 after acquiring an additional 297,891 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

