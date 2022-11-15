Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.
NOMD stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.73. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84.
Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
