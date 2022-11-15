Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.79.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $90.61 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.93 and a 200-day moving average of $96.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,826,014,000 after acquiring an additional 260,843 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,876,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,388,000 after acquiring an additional 352,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,138,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $831,248,000 after acquiring an additional 51,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,814,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,626,000 after acquiring an additional 72,434 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.