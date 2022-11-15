Northland Securities Trims FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE) Target Price to $9.00

FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 58.17% from the company’s previous close.

NOTE has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of FiscalNote from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on FiscalNote in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut FiscalNote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS NOTE opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.11. FiscalNote has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

FiscalNote ( OTCMKTS:NOTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($2.62). The firm had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.02 million. On average, analysts expect that FiscalNote will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOTE. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Accomplice Management LLC bought a new stake in FiscalNote during the third quarter worth about $1,284,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC bought a new position in FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,440,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

